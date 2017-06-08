In a statement released Wednesday,
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson recognized June as LGBT Pride month.
“The Department of State affirms its
solidarity with the human rights defenders and civil society
organizations working around the world to uphold the fundamental
freedoms of LGBTI persons to live with dignity and freedom,”
Tillerson said.
“We also recognize that LGBTI persons
continue to face the threat of violence and discrimination. Violence
and discrimination targeting any vulnerable group undermines our
collective security as well as American values. When all persons are
protected on the basis of equality and with dignity, global stability
is strengthened. We will continue to support the human rights of
LGBTI persons together with like-minded governments, businesses, and
civil society organizations globally.”
“[The United States] remains
committed to human rights and fundamental freedoms for all persons.
Dignity and equality for all persons are among our founding
constitutional principles, and these principles continue to drive
U.S. diplomacy,” Tillerson added.
While President
Donald Trump has so far ignored LGBT Pride, Ivanka Trump on June
2 wished “everyone a joyful #Pride2017.”
(Related: Ivanka
Trump calls for a “joyful” LGBT Pride.)