In a statement released Wednesday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson recognized June as LGBT Pride month.

“The Department of State affirms its solidarity with the human rights defenders and civil society organizations working around the world to uphold the fundamental freedoms of LGBTI persons to live with dignity and freedom,” Tillerson said.

“We also recognize that LGBTI persons continue to face the threat of violence and discrimination. Violence and discrimination targeting any vulnerable group undermines our collective security as well as American values. When all persons are protected on the basis of equality and with dignity, global stability is strengthened. We will continue to support the human rights of LGBTI persons together with like-minded governments, businesses, and civil society organizations globally.”

“[The United States] remains committed to human rights and fundamental freedoms for all persons. Dignity and equality for all persons are among our founding constitutional principles, and these principles continue to drive U.S. diplomacy,” Tillerson added.

While President Donald Trump has so far ignored LGBT Pride, Ivanka Trump on June 2 wished “everyone a joyful #Pride2017.”

(Related: Ivanka Trump calls for a “joyful” LGBT Pride.)