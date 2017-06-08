Christian conservative Linda Harvey has
praised President Donald Trump's refusal to declare June LGBT Pride
month.
In a WND.com column titled Is
'LGBTQ' Coalition Balkanizing?, Harvey, the founder of the
Columbus, Ohio-based Mission America, called for the Christian
church, parents and grandparents to “rise up and say, NO MORE” to
cities hosting LGBT Pride marches, parades and festivals in the month
of June.
About this weekend's Equality March in
Washington, Harvey mocked its name, saying that a call for equality
would be “a relief for America, where most people are fed up with
bullying by those proud of chosen sexual sin who are eager to force
fellow Americans to violate religious or moral convictions.”
“Give us all a break,” she
responded to Equality March organizers who told MSN that “anti-LGBT
rhetoric and continuing discrimination” warrant what is expected to
be a massive rally.
“There are reports of violence
against homosexuals in a few isolated instances around the globe, and
such policies should be overturned. But to use these to claim
'discrimination' in today's 'gay'-deferential America is laughable.
The trend here is far and away in the other direction,” Harvey
said, suggesting that Christians opposed to LGBT rights were facing
discrimination.
“The good news is that President
Trump has not issued a June 'gay pride' proclamation, as Barack Obama
did during his two terms,” she added.
