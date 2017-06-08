Actor, semi-retired professional
wrestler and bodybuilder Dave Bautista has reiterated his support for
LGBT rights.
After a fan thanked Bautista, who plays
Drax the Destroyer in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy
movie franchise, for his support of the community, the 48-year-old
former WWE superstar tweeted that no thanks is necessary.
“Obviously no thnx necessary but I
appreciate the acknowledgment,” Bautista messaged back. “Proud
son of a lesbian and anyone who has issue w/that can suck my balls.”
Last year, Bautista called out boxer
Manny Pacquiao after he said that animals have more common sense than
gay people.
“If anyone called my mother an
animal, I'd stick my foot in his ass,” he said in response.
(Related: Dave
Bautista offended by Manny Pacquiao's anti-gay remarks: My mother's a
lesbian.)