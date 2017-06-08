Actor, semi-retired professional wrestler and bodybuilder Dave Bautista has reiterated his support for LGBT rights.

After a fan thanked Bautista, who plays Drax the Destroyer in Marvel Studios' Guardians of the Galaxy movie franchise, for his support of the community, the 48-year-old former WWE superstar tweeted that no thanks is necessary.

“Obviously no thnx necessary but I appreciate the acknowledgment,” Bautista messaged back. “Proud son of a lesbian and anyone who has issue w/that can suck my balls.”

Last year, Bautista called out boxer Manny Pacquiao after he said that animals have more common sense than gay people.

“If anyone called my mother an animal, I'd stick my foot in his ass,” he said in response.

