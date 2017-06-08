Dallas-based Southwest Airlines has released a video celebrating LGBT Pride month.

The 45-second video features Ethan Avanzino, a gay, transgender employee who says that Southwest celebrates him and “all his uniqueness.”

“Southwest Airlines University is a place where Employees come to learn and grow,” the airlines wrote in a Facebook post releasing the video. “One Southwest Employee shares his passion for his work, and the love and respect shared between him and his Southwest Family.”

Avanzino, a creative producer at the airlines, said in the video that he has grown up with Southwest.

“My mom is also an employee here at Southwest. We're a SWA family,” Avanzino said.

“June is special for me, because it is LGBT Pride month. As a gay, transgender man Pride is incredibly important to me, because it celebrates who I am.”

“At Southwest we say we're a family. And I really, truly saw that familial love when I came out and transitioned, because how I was treated before, and how I'm treated now, is the exact same,” Avanzino added. “They loved me before and they love me now.”