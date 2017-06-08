Russian President Vladimir Putin has
defended his government's record on LGBT rights.
When asked about Russia's ban on “gay
propaganda” to minors during an upcoming interview with U.S.
filmmaker Oliver Stone, Putin claimed that “there are no
restrictions whatsoever” on gay people in Russia. The law bans
events such as LGBT Pride marches and has embolden lawmakers to seek
tighter restrictions.
Putin was asked about his personal
views. Would he, for instance, shower next to a gay man in a
submarine.
“Well, I prefer not to go to the
shower with him,” Putin
said with a laugh. “Why provoke him? But you know, I'm a judo
master.”
Russia has denied reports of violent
campaign against gay men in Russia's southern region of Chechnya.
(Related: Chechen
police have killed 26 gay men, Russian newspaper reports.)