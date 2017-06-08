Russian President Vladimir Putin has defended his government's record on LGBT rights.

When asked about Russia's ban on “gay propaganda” to minors during an upcoming interview with U.S. filmmaker Oliver Stone, Putin claimed that “there are no restrictions whatsoever” on gay people in Russia. The law bans events such as LGBT Pride marches and has embolden lawmakers to seek tighter restrictions.

Putin was asked about his personal views. Would he, for instance, shower next to a gay man in a submarine.

“Well, I prefer not to go to the shower with him,” Putin said with a laugh. “Why provoke him? But you know, I'm a judo master.”

Russia has denied reports of violent campaign against gay men in Russia's southern region of Chechnya.

(Related: Chechen police have killed 26 gay men, Russian newspaper reports.)