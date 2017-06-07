President Donald Trump will address the Faith and Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference on Thursday as D.C. prepares for LGBT Pride.

The Equality March for Unity and Pride will take place on Sunday. Demonstrators will march from I Street to the National Mall. More than 60 cities are planning sister marches. The District's annual event, Capital Pride Parade, will take place on Saturday.

The Faith & Freedom Coalition is chaired by Ralph Reed, a vocal opponent of marriage equality.

“President Trump won an overwhelming plurality of voters of faith last year and in the opening months of his administration faith-based voters remain his most loyal supporters and we are extremely excited that President Trump will once again address thousands of conservative activists from across the country at Road To Majority,” Reed said in announcing the addition of Trump to his group's annual Road to Majority conference at the Omni Shoreham Hotel in D.C.

In a 2014 interview, Reed asserted that the social science against gay and lesbian parents was “irrefutable.”

“The social science is irrefutable. And it is that a child who grows up in a home without the mother and father present – and they both play a very unique procreative, nurturing and socializing role – they're 9 times more likely to end up dropping out of high school, they're 5 times more likely to end up in poverty, and they're 3 times … ,” Reed said before political commentator Cokie Roberts interrupted to refute his claims.

PunditFact rated Reed's claims “false.”

Also scheduled to address the conference are Vice President Mike Pence, Texas Senator Ted Cruz, House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and James Dobson, all of whom are opposed to LGBT rights.