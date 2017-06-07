Texas Governor Greg Abbott, a Republican, on Tuesday announced that he is calling a special legislative session to tackle 19 items, including a bill that targets the transgender community.

While the Senate and the House had approved a version of the bill, the House refused to consider the Senate's broader measure as the session came to a close. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who controls the Senate, pushed Abbott to call for a special session to advance the bathroom issue, as well as property taxes.

The Senate approved a bill that prohibits transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in government buildings, while the House approved a more modest version that applies only to public schools.

“At a minimum, we need a law that protects the privacy of our children in our public schools,” Abbott said in calling for the session.

In a statement released before lawmakers adjourned last month, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg reiterated their opposition to the legislation and called it bad for business.

The Human Rights Campaign (HRC), the nation's largest LGBT rights advocate, criticized Abbott for reigniting the controversial proposal.

“Gov. Abbott has called a special session partly dedicated to discriminating against transgender Texans. In doing so, he has caved to the demands of the fringe politicians who are using LGBTQ people as pawns to win cheap political points,” said JoDee Winterhof, senior vice president of policy and political affairs at HRC. “Following a session that already featured an unprecedented number of anti-LGBTQ bills, Gov. Abbott has decided to bring legislators back to Austin – wasting taxpayers’ time and money – in an attempt to deal yet another blow to LGBTQ Texans. We oppose any legislation that would target transgender people, and we will be fighting tooth and nail against bills that would codify discrimination into law.”

The special session begins July 18.