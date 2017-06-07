One of the three men killed by police
in Saturday's London Bridge attack had prohibited his daughter from
watching TV over fears she was going to turn gay.
Eight people died and 48 were injured
in the bloody attack around London Bridge and Borough Market on
Saturday night.
Accord to The
Sun, Rachid Redouane, 30, one of the suspected ISIS
terrorists, had a daughter with his estranged wife, Charisse O'Leary,
38.
A family friend told the UK tabloid
that Redouane worried about the impact western culture was having on
his daughter. Those fears led him to bar her from watching
television.
“He didn't want Amina to eat pork or
to go to dance classes and I wasn't having that,” the friend said.
“He didn't want her watching things on TV either, in case it made
her 'gay.'”