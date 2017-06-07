One of the three men killed by police in Saturday's London Bridge attack had prohibited his daughter from watching TV over fears she was going to turn gay.

Eight people died and 48 were injured in the bloody attack around London Bridge and Borough Market on Saturday night.

Accord to The Sun, Rachid Redouane, 30, one of the suspected ISIS terrorists, had a daughter with his estranged wife, Charisse O'Leary, 38.

A family friend told the UK tabloid that Redouane worried about the impact western culture was having on his daughter. Those fears led him to bar her from watching television.

“He didn't want Amina to eat pork or to go to dance classes and I wasn't having that,” the friend said. “He didn't want her watching things on TV either, in case it made her 'gay.'”