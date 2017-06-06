Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on
Monday was sworn in for a second term after calling for a snap
election in May.
Muscat's Labour Party won 55 percent of
the vote Saturday, giving it a clear majority in the parliament.
Muscat, 43, called for the special
election a year early after allegations surfaced of improper business
dealings by his wife and some of his associates. Muscat has denied
the charges.
Since 2014 Malta has recognized gay and
lesbian couples with civil unions.
Muscat campaigned on a promise to
legalize marriage for gay couples. Other campaign pledges included
lower taxes and higher pensions.
The Mediterranean island nation is the
European Union's smallest, with a population of 400,000. According
to NBC
News, Malta's economy is one of the strongest in the 19-member
euro zone.