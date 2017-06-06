Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat on Monday was sworn in for a second term after calling for a snap election in May.

Muscat's Labour Party won 55 percent of the vote Saturday, giving it a clear majority in the parliament.

Muscat, 43, called for the special election a year early after allegations surfaced of improper business dealings by his wife and some of his associates. Muscat has denied the charges.

Since 2014 Malta has recognized gay and lesbian couples with civil unions.

Muscat campaigned on a promise to legalize marriage for gay couples. Other campaign pledges included lower taxes and higher pensions.

The Mediterranean island nation is the European Union's smallest, with a population of 400,000. According to NBC News, Malta's economy is one of the strongest in the 19-member euro zone.