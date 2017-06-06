Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Pillar is making a donation to two Toronto-area LGBT charities.

Last month, Pillar was given a two-game suspension for hurling an anti-gay slur at Atlanta Braves pitcher Jason Motte.

Pillar called Motte a “fag” or “faggot” after Pillar struck out on a quick pitch from Motte. Players from both teams rushed onto the field after Pillar hurled the slur.

Following the game, Pillar apologized to Motte, though he added during a press conference that such language was “part of the game.” He reiterated his apology in a tweet the following day.

“It's not lip service,” Pillar told Sportsnet.ca. “It's easy to come out and make your apologies and hope people forget, but I meant what I said when I said hopefully I'll be made an example of.”

The money, approximately $6,066, will be donated to PFLAG, a support group for parents and friends of the LGBT community, and You Can Play, which supports out athletes.

“My actions didn't just affect me, they affected this organization as well, and between me and the organization, we're going to do our part,” Pillar said of catching the ceremonial first pitch before Thursday's game thrown out by a member of Pride Toronto's board of directors to recognize the start of LGBT Pride month.