In a video clip released Sunday, John McEnroe takes a swipe at tennis great Margaret Court's opposition to LGBT rights.

Seventy-four-year-old tennis great Court, now a Christian pastor, late last month announced a boycott of Qantas over its support for marriage equality in Australia.

Court defended her views during an interview last week with a Christian radio station and went on to say that “tennis is full of lesbians” and transgender people are influenced by the devil. Tennis legend Navratilova, who is openly gay, responded by calling on tennis officials to rename the arena that bears her name at Melbourne Park, home to the Australian Open.

In the 3-minute video, McEnroe, often rated among the greatest tennis players of all time, reiterates his support for marriage equality – “I actually don't see any reason why we shouldn't give them the right to be as miserable as everyone else” – before offering his opinion on whether to rename Margaret Court Arena.

“Keep the name,” McEnroe said. “And when same-sex marriage becomes legal in Australia I will personally call my good friend Elton John to host the biggest same-sex mass marriage ceremony ever seen in Margaret Court Arena.”

“Margaret, that's just the kind of guy I am,” he added.