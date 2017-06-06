Wanda Sykes and RuPaul are among the LGBT celebrities who will make guest appearances on season four of Broad City.

Sykes, a comedian and writer, and RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, appear in a trailer for the show's upcoming season. The trailer suggests that RuPaul will play a restaurateur.

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer created and star in the Comedy Central show about their attempts to “make it” in New York City.

Glazer called RuPaul “fully fucking titillating” in Entertainment Weekly's Summer TV Preview.

“He's just so delicious,” she said. “He's like godlike. I'm not even kidding. Even him doing, like, normal shit in the show is just titillating. Fully fucking titillating.”

Other celebrities seen in the trailer include comedian-actor Hannibal Buress, actor Steve Buscemi and comedian-actress Jane Curtin.

Broad City returns August 23.