Wanda Sykes and RuPaul are among the
LGBT celebrities who will make guest appearances on season four of
Broad City.
Sykes, a comedian and writer, and
RuPaul, the host of VH1's RuPaul's Drag Race, appear in a
trailer for the show's upcoming season. The trailer suggests
that RuPaul will play a restaurateur.
Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer created
and star in the Comedy Central show about their attempts to “make
it” in New York City.
Glazer called RuPaul “fully fucking
titillating” in Entertainment
Weekly's Summer TV Preview.
“He's just so delicious,” she said.
“He's like godlike. I'm not even kidding. Even him doing, like,
normal shit in the show is just titillating. Fully fucking
titillating.”
Other celebrities seen in the trailer
include comedian-actor Hannibal Buress, actor Steve Buscemi and
comedian-actress Jane Curtin.
Broad City returns August 23.