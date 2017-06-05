Australian professional tennis player Samantha Stosur has backed Martina Navratilova's calls for Margaret Court Arena to be renamed over Court's opposition to LGBT rights.

Seventy-four-year-old tennis great Court, now a Christian pastor, announced a boycott of Qantas over its support for marriage equality in Australia.

Court defended her views during an interview this week with a Christian radio station and went on to say that “tennis is full of lesbians” and transgender people are influenced by the devil. Tennis legend Navratilova, who is openly gay, responded by calling on tennis officials to rename the arena that bears her name at Melbourne Park, home to the Australian Open.

(Related: Margaret Court says transgender people influenced by the Devil, Tennis full of lesbians.)

“I think she's digging a very big hole for herself at the moment. And for whatever reason, she wants to keep talking about it,” Stosur told reporters from the French Open.

“I actually really like the column that Martina Navratilova wrote the other day. It's about the tennis, but it's also about who you are. And I think if there's not a nice light in that, then why should there be that name up in lights,” she added.