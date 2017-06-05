Sia, Melissa Etheridge and k.d. lang
are among the celebrities participating in Billboard's Love Letters
to the LGBT Community campaign.
“We flow. Continually,” wrote
Lang, who came out lesbian in 1992. “Becoming a beautiful
diverse current that winds its way toward an ocean of human
equanimity and openness. Every single one of us contributing to the
flood. I'm proud to be by your side in this great melt.”
Sia, who is bisexual, said that without
question she wouldn't have made it without her queer friends.
“I am forever grateful to God for
creating them in all their glory,” the
Australian singer wrote.
Melissa Etheridge thanked her LGBTQ
fans.
“Thank you to my LGBTQ fans that make
me a better person every day,” she
wrote. “Brothers and sisters (and everyone in between) I love
you with all my heart and I will forever be grateful.”
