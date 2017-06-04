President Donald Trump on Wednesday issued five proclamations for the month of June, but ignored the start of LGBT Pride month.

June 1 marks the official start of LGBT Pride month.

While Trump failed to issue a proclamation celebrating Pride, he didn't forget to issue five other important decrees from the Oval Office.

Trump recognized June as Great Outdoors, National Caribbean-American Heritage, African-American Music Appreciation, National Ocean and National Homeownership month. Trump called on Americans to appreciate the world's oceans and the great outdoors in the same week that he pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord.

Out billionaire Peter Thiel was among the conservatives who trumpeted Trump as an LGBT ally during the presidential campaign. “Everything he indicated is that he would be quite expansive on gay rights,” Thiel said in November, roughly a month after he donated $1.25 million to the Trump campaign.

Ivanka Trump was the only Trump family member to recognize LGBT Pride month with a series of tweets.

