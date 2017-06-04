President Donald Trump on Wednesday
issued five proclamations for the month of June, but ignored the
start of LGBT Pride month.
June 1 marks the official start of LGBT
Pride month.
While Trump failed to issue a
proclamation celebrating Pride, he didn't forget to issue five other
important decrees from the Oval Office.
Trump recognized June as Great
Outdoors, National Caribbean-American Heritage, African-American
Music Appreciation, National Ocean and National Homeownership month.
Trump called on Americans to appreciate the world's oceans and the
great outdoors in the same week that he pulled the United States out
of the Paris climate accord.
Out billionaire Peter Thiel was among
the conservatives who trumpeted Trump as an LGBT ally during the
presidential campaign. “Everything he indicated is that he would
be quite expansive on gay rights,” Thiel said in November, roughly
a month after he donated $1.25 million to the Trump campaign.
Ivanka Trump was the only Trump family
member to recognize LGBT Pride month with a series of tweets.
