At a press conference on Friday,
comedian Kathy Griffin once again apologized for posing with a
bloody, decapitated head that resembled President Donald Trump, but
remained defiant, saying she would continue to criticize the
president.
Within hours after posting the image
and a behind-the-scenes video of the photo shoot, Griffin apologized,
saying that she had gone “way too far.” The fallout led CNN to
fire Griffin from its yearly New Year's Eve countdown show from Times
Square, which she hosts with Anderson Cooper. At least five shows
have been canceled since Griffin released the controversial image.
The image outraged Trump and his
family.
“A sitting president of the United
States and his grown children and the first lady are personally
trying to ruin my life forever,” Griffin said. “You guys know
him, he's not going to stop.”
While she reiterated her apology, she
vowed to continue criticizing the president.
“I'm going to make fun of the
president. And I'm going to do it more now,” Griffin said.
She added that she had received death
threats and at one point began to cry. “I don't think I'll have a
career after this. I'm going to be honest, he broke me,” Griffin
said.
The Republican National Committee (RNC)
said in a statement that Griffin was “playing the victim” and
“blaming others for her hateful actions.” According to the AP,
the RNC is raising funds from the image, calling on donors to help
fight “the left's blatant disrespect.”