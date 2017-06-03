At a press conference on Friday, comedian Kathy Griffin once again apologized for posing with a bloody, decapitated head that resembled President Donald Trump, but remained defiant, saying she would continue to criticize the president.

Within hours after posting the image and a behind-the-scenes video of the photo shoot, Griffin apologized, saying that she had gone “way too far.” The fallout led CNN to fire Griffin from its yearly New Year's Eve countdown show from Times Square, which she hosts with Anderson Cooper. At least five shows have been canceled since Griffin released the controversial image.

The image outraged Trump and his family.

“A sitting president of the United States and his grown children and the first lady are personally trying to ruin my life forever,” Griffin said. “You guys know him, he's not going to stop.”

While she reiterated her apology, she vowed to continue criticizing the president.

“I'm going to make fun of the president. And I'm going to do it more now,” Griffin said.

She added that she had received death threats and at one point began to cry. “I don't think I'll have a career after this. I'm going to be honest, he broke me,” Griffin said.

The Republican National Committee (RNC) said in a statement that Griffin was “playing the victim” and “blaming others for her hateful actions.” According to the AP, the RNC is raising funds from the image, calling on donors to help fight “the left's blatant disrespect.”