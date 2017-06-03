In an op-ed to mark the start of LGBT Pride month, Olympian Caitlyn Jenner says coming out transgender simplified her life.

The 67-year-old Jenner, formerly Bruce, made global headlines two years ago when she told Diane Sawyer in an exclusive 20/20 interview that she's struggled with her gender identity for decades.

While Jenner's politics have been a source of controversy, the reality star said that she was very proud of what he's accomplished in her life.

“I’m very proud of the things I have been able to accomplish in my life – from winning the Games, to raising a tremendous family, to eventually getting to the point where I could live my life authentically,” Jenner wrote. “It was a long struggle, but I finally got here. After coming out and transitioning, my life became much simpler. At this point I was proud; I had struggled for so long, my entire life, and it’s such a good feeling not to carry the burden of secrets anymore. I can just wake up in the morning, be myself, and live my life.”

“In the trans community, we need to stand up together and be proud of who we are. We will not accept being on the margins of society anymore. We reject the shame that many still try to inflict on us. The antidote to that shame is our pride,” she added.