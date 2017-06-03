In an op-ed to mark the start of LGBT
Pride month, Olympian Caitlyn Jenner says coming out transgender
simplified her life.
The 67-year-old Jenner, formerly Bruce,
made global headlines two years ago when she told Diane Sawyer in an
exclusive 20/20 interview that she's struggled with her gender
identity for decades.
While Jenner's politics have been a
source of controversy, the reality star said that she was very proud
of what he's accomplished in her life.
(Related: Caitlyn
Jenner doesn't support Trumpcare, but not for the reasons you'd
think.)
“I’m very proud of the things I
have been able to accomplish in my life – from winning the Games,
to raising a tremendous family, to eventually getting to the point
where I could live my life authentically,” Jenner
wrote. “It was a long struggle, but I finally got here. After
coming out and transitioning, my life became much simpler. At this
point I was proud; I had struggled for so long, my entire life, and
it’s such a good feeling not to carry the burden of secrets
anymore. I can just wake up in the morning, be myself, and live my
life.”
“In the trans community, we need to
stand up together and be proud of who we are. We will not accept
being on the margins of society anymore. We reject the shame that
many still try to inflict on us. The antidote to that shame is our
pride,” she added.