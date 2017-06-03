Ivanka Trump on Thursday recognized
June as LGBT Pride month.
The first daughter said that she
“wishes everyone a joyful #Pride2017. This month we celebrate and
honor the #LGBTQ community.”
“I am proud to support my LGBTQ
friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions
to our society and economy,” she added in a separate tweet.
President Trump has yet to issue a
formal declaration observing June as LGBT Pride month.
(Related: Trump
fails to acknowledge start of LGBT Pride month.)
Response to Ivanka Trump's tweets was
not all positive.
“You don't get to honor the LGBTQ
community when the VP supports gay conversion therapy and your dad
supports bathroom bills,” wrote one user, referring to laws that
prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice.
“You openly supported and campaigned
for the most anti-LGBTQ+ presidential ticket in recent times. Your
words mean nothing to us,” wrote another user.
Out actor Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable
Kimmy Schmidt) wrote: “@IvankaTrump Are u serious???”