Ivanka Trump on Thursday recognized June as LGBT Pride month.

The first daughter said that she “wishes everyone a joyful #Pride2017. This month we celebrate and honor the #LGBTQ community.”

“I am proud to support my LGBTQ friends and the LGBTQ Americans who have made immense contributions to our society and economy,” she added in a separate tweet.

President Trump has yet to issue a formal declaration observing June as LGBT Pride month.

(Related: Trump fails to acknowledge start of LGBT Pride month.)

Response to Ivanka Trump's tweets was not all positive.

“You don't get to honor the LGBTQ community when the VP supports gay conversion therapy and your dad supports bathroom bills,” wrote one user, referring to laws that prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice.

“You openly supported and campaigned for the most anti-LGBTQ+ presidential ticket in recent times. Your words mean nothing to us,” wrote another user.

Out actor Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) wrote: “@IvankaTrump Are u serious???”