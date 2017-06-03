Streaming service Netflix on Thursday
announced that it had canceled Sense8 after two seasons.
“After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13
countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an
end,” Netflix said in a statement. “It is everything we and the
fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass, and
outright unforgettable. Never has there been a more truly global show
with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is
only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans
all around the world.”
Sense8, a play on the word
sensate, revolved around eight characters who are coping with a
new-found ability to communicate
with each other in a dimension that transcends reality. It was
created by Lilly and Lana Wachowski (The Matrix)
and J. Michael Straczynski and praised for its diversity.
After the announced
cancellation, the series tweeted a video tribute to the show. “Thank
you for being a part of our journey. Sensates forever,” the show
captioned the video.
Within hours a
petition on Change.org calling on Netflix to reconsider its decision
was gaining steam and hashtags such as #RenewSense8 and
#BringBackSense8 started trending on Twitter.
“It
is not just a tv show, to watch for fun, instead of just being that,
Sense8 has given the
world a new way of seeing others: with acceptance, love and
understanding,” the
petition reads in part.