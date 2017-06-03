Streaming service Netflix on Thursday announced that it had canceled Sense8 after two seasons.

“After 23 episodes, 16 cities and 13 countries, the story of the Sense8 cluster is coming to an end,” Netflix said in a statement. “It is everything we and the fans dreamed it would be: bold, emotional, stunning, kick ass, and outright unforgettable. Never has there been a more truly global show with an equally diverse and international cast and crew, which is only mirrored by the connected community of deeply passionate fans all around the world.”

Sense8, a play on the word sensate, revolved around eight characters who are coping with a new-found ability to communicate with each other in a dimension that transcends reality. It was created by Lilly and Lana Wachowski (The Matrix) and J. Michael Straczynski and praised for its diversity.

After the announced cancellation, the series tweeted a video tribute to the show. “Thank you for being a part of our journey. Sensates forever,” the show captioned the video.

Within hours a petition on Change.org calling on Netflix to reconsider its decision was gaining steam and hashtags such as #RenewSense8 and #BringBackSense8 started trending on Twitter.

“It is not just a tv show, to watch for fun, instead of just being that, Sense8 has given the world a new way of seeing others: with acceptance, love and understanding,” the petition reads in part.