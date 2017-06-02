As of Thursday evening, President Donald Trump had yet to acknowledge June 1 as the start of LGBT Pride month.

During the presidential election, Trump was heralded by many conservatives as “the most gay-friendly Republican nominee for president ever.”

In accepting the GOP presidential nomination, Trump vowed to protect the LGBT community from terrorists. A couple of months later he unfurled a rainbow flag with the message “LGBT for Trump” at a rally in Colorado. LGBT Republicans also point out that Trump may support marriage equality, though when asked his view as a candidate he's refused to answer. (Prior to entering the race, Trump expressed his opposition to such unions, including once using an unflattering golf comparison.)

Trump – as a candidate and president – has surrounded himself with people vocally opposed to LGBT rights, including Vice President Mike Pence, and nominated anti-LGBT candidates to top posts, including Attorney General Jeff Sessions. As president, Trump revoked Obama-era guidance that protected transgender students and signed an executive order that directs Sessions to “issue guidance interpreting religious liberty protections in Federal law.”

For eight years, President Barack Obama issued a Pride proclamation and hosted a reception at the White House every June.