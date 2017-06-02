Out singer Adam Lambert said in a “love letter” to the LGBT community that he's “blown away” by its progress.

Lambert is among the celebrities participating in Billboard's Love Letters to the LGBT Community campaign.

Lambert said that becoming a queer celebrity after appearing on American Idol was overwhelming.

“I felt a responsibility to do the LGBTQ community proud and reflect our experience as honestly and openly as I could,” Lambert wrote. “However, in 2009, we were nowhere near how mainstream we are now. For some fans, I was their first time identifying with anyone queer. No pressure! There were challenges, double standards and prejudices to deal with. There were moments when I thought I may have bitten off more than I could chew. You know how I kept pushing forward? Besides being stubborn as hell? It was all the crazy dreamers I have known over the years.”

“Y'all are my true inspiration,” he said of the “LGBTQ musicians, dancers, drag queens, bar stars, club kids, DJ's, designers, actors, stylists, glam squads.”

“YOU are my circus family. It is because of all those years traipsing round our nocturnal playgrounds that I had any sense of how and why I wanted to stay the course; to rep for my queer family!”

“And now 8 years later, the LGBTQ community has come SO far. I see fellow artists AND civilians coming out with no apologies and no fucks given. Despite the current obstacles we face, I am blown away by our progress. We have come so far. My true fans share the same principles so we continue to welcome other alien weirdos into our family. Thank you ALL for inspiring and supporting my journey. I promise to keep doing the same for all of you,” Lambert added.