Out singer Adam Lambert said in a “love
letter” to the LGBT community that he's “blown away” by its
progress.
Lambert is among the celebrities
participating in Billboard's Love
Letters to the LGBT Community campaign.
Lambert said that becoming a queer
celebrity after appearing on American Idol was overwhelming.
“I felt a responsibility to do the
LGBTQ community proud and reflect our experience as honestly and
openly as I could,” Lambert
wrote. “However, in 2009, we were nowhere near how mainstream
we are now. For some fans, I was their first time identifying with
anyone queer. No pressure! There were challenges, double standards
and prejudices to deal with. There were moments when I thought I may
have bitten off more than I could chew. You know how I kept pushing
forward? Besides being stubborn as hell? It was all the crazy
dreamers I have known over the years.”
“Y'all are my true inspiration,” he
said of the “LGBTQ musicians, dancers, drag queens, bar stars, club
kids, DJ's, designers, actors, stylists, glam squads.”
“YOU are my circus family. It is
because of all those years traipsing round our nocturnal playgrounds
that I had any sense of how and why I wanted to stay the course; to
rep for my queer family!”
“And now 8 years later, the LGBTQ
community has come SO far. I see fellow artists AND civilians coming
out with no apologies and no fucks given. Despite the current
obstacles we face, I am blown away by our progress. We have come so
far. My true fans share the same principles so we continue to welcome
other alien weirdos into our family. Thank you ALL for inspiring and
supporting my journey. I promise to keep doing the same for all of
you,” Lambert added.