In an upcoming episode of MTV's The
Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, Olympian Gus Kenworthy talks about
his decision to come out gay.
Kenworthy, 25, came out in a 2015
tweet.
“I am gay,” he messaged his
followers. “Today is the first day of the rest of my life.”
Kenworthy, who is playing to raise
money for LGBT charities The Trevor Project and Happy Hippie
Foundation, became emotional as he talked about his decision with
former Challenger champion Cara Maria.
“I just always thought my life as a
skier and as a gay man couldn't co-exist,” Kenworthy
said. “The pain of holding onto this lie and the pain of being
in the closet was greater than the fear of coming out.”
“I just hope that my story can be a
beacon of light for other people that are in the closet and just let
people know that the best way you can live is authentically and
genuinely and everyone deserves to be happy,” the freestyle skier
added.