In an upcoming episode of MTV's The Challenge: Champs vs. Pros, Olympian Gus Kenworthy talks about his decision to come out gay.

Kenworthy, 25, came out in a 2015 tweet.

“I am gay,” he messaged his followers. “Today is the first day of the rest of my life.”

Kenworthy, who is playing to raise money for LGBT charities The Trevor Project and Happy Hippie Foundation, became emotional as he talked about his decision with former Challenger champion Cara Maria.

“I just always thought my life as a skier and as a gay man couldn't co-exist,” Kenworthy said. “The pain of holding onto this lie and the pain of being in the closet was greater than the fear of coming out.”

“I just hope that my story can be a beacon of light for other people that are in the closet and just let people know that the best way you can live is authentically and genuinely and everyone deserves to be happy,” the freestyle skier added.