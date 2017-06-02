An apple farmer has filed a lawsuit against the city of East Lansing, Michigan after he was ousted from an open air market.

Stephen Tennes' The Country Mill farm in Eaton County is a popular wedding venue. In a Facebook post in December, Tennes said that he reserves the right to refuse to host the weddings of gay and lesbian couples.

“It remains our deeply held religious belief that marriage is the union of one man and one woman and Country Mill has the First Amendment Right to express and act upon its beliefs,” Tennes wrote. “For this reason, Country Mill reserves the right to deny a request for services that would require it to communicate, engage in, or host expression that violates the owners’ sincerely held religious beliefs and conscience.”

East Lansing said in a statement that Tennes “can't sell fruit at the market” because he had violated its civil rights ordinance, which prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Tennes is represented by the Washington-based Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), which is known for filing lawsuits in similar cases.

“If the government can shut down a family farmer just because of the religious views he expressed on Facebook … then no American is free,” attorney Kate Anderson told the AP.