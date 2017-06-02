RuPaul will make a guest appearance on season four of Broad City.

According to NewNowNext, the host of RuPaul's Drag Race will make an appearance on the Comedy Central sitcom when it returns in August.

Abbi Jacobson and Ilana Glazer, who created and star in the show, teased RuPaul's upcoming role.

“You'll have to watch the show in August to see if this page worked,” Jacobson captioned a photo on Instagram of an illustrated script with RuPaul's name.

Glazer called RuPaul “fully fucking titillating” in Entertainment Weekly's Summer TV Preview.

“He's just so delicious,” she said. “He's like godlike. I'm not even kidding. Even him doing, like, normal shit in the show is just titillating. Fully fucking titillating.”

RuPaul has made guest appearances on CBS' 2 Broke Girls and Netflix's Girlboss.