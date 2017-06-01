Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, has compared same-sex marriage to Nazi laws.

Kirill said Monday that laws legalizing marriage for gay and lesbian couples were as immoral as those passed by the Nazis in Germany.

According to Newsweek, Kirill made his comments in Kyrgyzstan while promoting his new book Freedom and Responsibility: In Search of Harmony.

“[W]hen laws are detached from morality, they cease being laws people can accept,” Kirill said, giving as an example laws passed in Nazi Germany. “So-called homosexual marriages” threaten family values, he added.

A large majority of Russians (70%) belong to the Orthodox Church.

In 2016, Kirill joined Pope Francis in denouncing marriage equality.