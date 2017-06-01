Xavier Jugelé,
the gay police officer killed by a lone gunman who opened fire on the
Champs-Élysées
in Paris, has married posthumously.
According to The
Local, former President Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor
Anne Hidalgo were among the dignitaries who attended Tuesday's
wedding of Jugelé and
Etienne Cardiles.
Jugelé,
37, lost his life in the April 20 attack that also wounded two other
police officers.
Such weddings are allowed under French
law provided there are “significant grounds” and it can be
demonstrated that the deceased had an “unequivocal” wish to
marry.
At a remembrance ceremony held at Paris
police headquarters, Cardiles said that he was uncertain whether the
“extreme pain” he was feeling would ever end, adding that he was
suffering without hate.
“I
don't feel hatred Xavier, because it is not like you,” he said.
“Because it does not correspond to anything that made your heart
beat, nor why you entered the police force. Because public service,
helping others and protecting everyone was part of your education and
your convictions. And tolerance, dialogue and patience were your
strongest weapons. … You lived like a star, you leave like a star.”