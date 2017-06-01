Xavier Jugelé, the gay police officer killed by a lone gunman who opened fire on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, has married posthumously.

According to The Local, former President Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo were among the dignitaries who attended Tuesday's wedding of Jugelé and Etienne Cardiles.

Jugelé, 37, lost his life in the April 20 attack that also wounded two other police officers.

Such weddings are allowed under French law provided there are “significant grounds” and it can be demonstrated that the deceased had an “unequivocal” wish to marry.

At a remembrance ceremony held at Paris police headquarters, Cardiles said that he was uncertain whether the “extreme pain” he was feeling would ever end, adding that he was suffering without hate.

I don't feel hatred Xavier, because it is not like you,” he said. “Because it does not correspond to anything that made your heart beat, nor why you entered the police force. Because public service, helping others and protecting everyone was part of your education and your convictions. And tolerance, dialogue and patience were your strongest weapons. … You lived like a star, you leave like a star.”