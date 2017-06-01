Xavier Jugel é , the gay police officer killed by a lone gunman who opened fire on the Champs- É lys é es in Paris, has married posthumously.

According to The Local, former President Francois Hollande and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo were among the dignitaries who attended Tuesday's wedding of Jugel é and Etienne Cardiles.

Jugel é , 37, lost his life in the April 20 attack that also wounded two other police officers.

Such weddings are allowed under French law provided there are “significant grounds” and it can be demonstrated that the deceased had an “unequivocal” wish to marry.

At a remembrance ceremony held at Paris police headquarters, Cardiles said that he was uncertain whether the “extreme pain” he was feeling would ever end, adding that he was suffering without hate.