Martina Navratilova and Andy Murray are among those who have come out against Australian tennis great Margaret Court's opposition to LGBT rights.

The 74-year-old Court made headlines last month when she pledged to stop flying Qantas over its support for marriage equality. In defending her views on marriage, Court claimed that transgender people were influenced by the Devil, tennis is “full of lesbians” who attempt to influence younger players and most gay people in America were abused as children.

(Related: Margaret Court says transgender people influenced by the Devil, tennis full of lesbians.)

In an open letter, Navratilova, the first professional athlete to come out in her prime, said that the Melbourne Park arena named after Court should be renamed.

“It is now clear exactly who Court is: an amazing tennis player, and a racist and a homophobe,” Navratilova wrote. “Her vitriol is not just an opinion. She is actively trying to keep LGBT people from getting equal rights (note to Court: we are human beings, too). She is demonizing trans kids and trans adults everywhere.”

“And now, linking LGBT to Nazis, communists, the devil? This is not OK. This is in fact sick and it is dangerous. Kids will suffer more because of this continuous bashing and stigmatizing of our LGBT community,” she added.

Murray was asked about the controversy while competing at the French Open.

“I don't see why anyone has a problem with two people who love each other getting married,” he told The Sun. “You know, if it's two men, two women, that's great. I don't see why it should matter. It's not anyone else's business.”