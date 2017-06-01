Australian tennis great Margaret Court defended her opposition to marriage equality during an interview this week with a Christian radio station.

The 74-year-old Court made headlines last month when she pledged to stop flying Qantas over its support for marriage equality. While a majority of Australians support such unions, passage of a marriage bill has eluded supporters.

(Related: Qantas CEO Alan Joyce attacked with a pie over gay marriage support.)

In the interview, Court said “tennis is full of lesbians” and that when she was on the professional tennis tour lesbian players “took young ones into parties and things” in an effort to influence the players.

“And, you know, what you get at the top is often what you'll get right through that sport,” she added.

Court also claimed that transgender people were being influence by the Devil.

“That's all the Devil … But that's what Hitler did and that's what communism did – get the mind of the children,” Court said. “And there's a whole plot in our nation, and in the nations of the world to get the minds of the children.”

She also suggested that most gay people in the United States had been abused as children.

“We're there to help them overcome. We're not against the people,” Court said. “They're human beings and 92 percent, they say in America, have either been abused in some form sexually or emotionally at an early age for them even to be this way.”