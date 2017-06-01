CNN on Wednesday fired Kathy Griffin after she posted a photo of herself holding a bloody, decapitated head that resembled President Donald Trump.

Griffin joins Anderson Cooper in a yearly New Year's Eve countdown from Times Square.

“CNN has terminated our agreement with Kathy Griffin to appear on our New Year's eve program,” CNN tweeted.

Within hours after posting the image and a behind-the-scenes video of the photo shoot, Griffin apologized, saying that she had gone “way too far.”

Trump was among those who criticized Griffin, saying that she “should be ashamed of herself.”

Others who criticized the image were Chelsea Clinton, Anderson Cooper, Mitt Romney and Donald Trump, Jr.

“Disgusting but not surprising,” the younger Trump messaged. “This is the left today. They consider this acceptable. Imagine a conservative did this to Obama as POTUS?”