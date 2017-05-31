Comedian Kathy Griffin on Tuesday created controversy on social media after she posted a photo of herself holding a bloody, decapitated head that resembled President Donald Trump.

Griffin, a vocal supporter of LGBT rights, collaborated with photographer Tyler Shields for what she called her “artsy fartsy statement.”

“I’m mocking the guy who mocks everybody. EVERYBODY (well, not the Russians so much) Anywhoo…If you could’ve seen us trying to fashion a Trump mask…haha. We started playing around w props, etc, so I shall title this work 'there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of his…WHEREVER.' OBVIOUSLY…I do not condone or encourage any of my fans / followers or ANYONE to cause harm to ANYONE. Verbally or otherwise,” Griffin captioned the photo on Instagram.

Within hours Griffin posted a video in which she apologized for “going way too far.”

“I sincerely apologize. I am just now seeing the reaction to these images,” Griffin said. “I'm a comic. I crossed the line. I move the line. Then I cross it. I went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it offends people. It wasn't funny. I get it.”

Among those who criticized the image were Chelsea Clinton, Anderson Cooper, Mitt Romney and Donald Trump, Jr.

Cooper, who hosts an annual New Year's Eve show on CNN with Griffin, called the photo “clearly disgusting” and “completely inappropriate.”

“Dear @CNN,” the younger Trump tweeted, “I must have missed your statement banning your commentator #KathyGriffin from future shows. Please resend. Thx.”