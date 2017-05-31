Comedian Kathy Griffin on Tuesday
created controversy on social media after she posted a photo of
herself holding a bloody, decapitated head that resembled President
Donald Trump.
Griffin, a vocal supporter of LGBT
rights, collaborated with photographer Tyler Shields for what she
called her “artsy fartsy statement.”
“I’m mocking the guy who mocks
everybody. EVERYBODY (well, not the Russians so much) Anywhoo…If
you could’ve seen us trying to fashion a Trump mask…haha. We
started playing around w props, etc, so I shall title this work
'there was blood coming out of his eyes, blood coming out of
his…WHEREVER.' OBVIOUSLY…I do not condone or encourage any of my
fans / followers or ANYONE to cause harm to ANYONE. Verbally or
otherwise,” Griffin captioned the photo on Instagram.
Within hours Griffin posted a video in
which she apologized for “going way too far.”
“I sincerely apologize. I am just
now seeing the reaction to these images,” Griffin said. “I'm a
comic. I crossed the line. I move the line. Then I cross it. I
went way too far. The image is too disturbing. I understand how it
offends people. It wasn't funny. I get it.”
Among those who criticized the image
were Chelsea Clinton, Anderson Cooper, Mitt Romney and Donald Trump,
Jr.
Cooper, who hosts an annual New Year's
Eve show on CNN with Griffin, called the photo “clearly disgusting”
and “completely inappropriate.”
“Dear @CNN,” the younger Trump
tweeted, “I must have missed your statement banning your
commentator #KathyGriffin from future shows. Please resend. Thx.”