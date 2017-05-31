Appearing this week on Watch What
Happens Live, actor Armie Hammer was asked what it was like to
kiss Leonardo DiCaprio.
In the 2011 film J. Edgar,
DiCaprio plays FBI director J. Edgar Hoover and Hammer plays his
supposed lover, Clyde Tolson. In one scene, the two men kiss after
arguing over a woman Hoover says he wants to marry.
Watch What Happens Live host
Andy Cohen quizzed Hammer about the kiss.
“Did he use his tongue?” Cohen
asked.
“No, no tongue. Respect,”
responded Hammer.
“Were his lips soft?”
“Yes.”
“Was your wife jealous?”
“Yes.”
“Any boner or partial boner?”
“Yes,” Hammer answered with a nod
after a slight pause.