Appearing this week on Watch What Happens Live, actor Armie Hammer was asked what it was like to kiss Leonardo DiCaprio.

In the 2011 film J. Edgar, DiCaprio plays FBI director J. Edgar Hoover and Hammer plays his supposed lover, Clyde Tolson. In one scene, the two men kiss after arguing over a woman Hoover says he wants to marry.

Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen quizzed Hammer about the kiss.

“Did he use his tongue?” Cohen asked.

“No, no tongue. Respect,” responded Hammer.

“Were his lips soft?”

“Yes.”

“Was your wife jealous?”

“Yes.”

“Any boner or partial boner?”

“Yes,” Hammer answered with a nod after a slight pause.