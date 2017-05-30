Former Vice President Joe Biden on
Saturday officiated over the wedding of a gay couple.
According to PEOPLE, Biden officiated
over the wedding of Henry Munoz and Kyle Ferrari. Munoz is the
Finance Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).
Actress Melanie Griffith was among the
guests.
“My dearest friends Henry Munoz and
Kyle Ferrari were married today by VP Joe Biden,” Griffith
captioned a photo from the wedding on Instagram. “Wishing them
everlasting love and a joyous life journey!!!”
Biden's first wedding ceremony in
August also involved a gay couple. Biden presided over the nuptials
of two White House staffers, Brian Mosteller and Joe Mahshie.
In 2012, Biden announced his support
for marriage equality, a move that is widely believed to have nudged
former President Barack Obama to make a similar endorsement just days
later.