Former Vice President Joe Biden on Saturday officiated over the wedding of a gay couple.

According to PEOPLE, Biden officiated over the wedding of Henry Munoz and Kyle Ferrari. Munoz is the Finance Chair of the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

Actress Melanie Griffith was among the guests.

“My dearest friends Henry Munoz and Kyle Ferrari were married today by VP Joe Biden,” Griffith captioned a photo from the wedding on Instagram. “Wishing them everlasting love and a joyous life journey!!!”

Biden's first wedding ceremony in August also involved a gay couple. Biden presided over the nuptials of two White House staffers, Brian Mosteller and Joe Mahshie.

In 2012, Biden announced his support for marriage equality, a move that is widely believed to have nudged former President Barack Obama to make a similar endorsement just days later.