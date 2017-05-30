Nevada Governor Brian Sandoval, a Republican, on Friday signed a bill that will codify the right of gay and lesbian couples to marry in Nevada law.

Sponsored by Democratic Assemblyman Nelson Araujo, AB 229 reflects the Supreme Court's groundbreaking 2015 finding in Obergefell v. Hodges that gay couples have a constitutional right to marry.

The bill revises Nevada state laws to define marriage as the union of two people, regardless of gender, and gives same-sex couples the same parental rights as heterosexual couples.

It was one of 51 bills the governor signed into law with little fanfare on Friday.

Earlier this month, the Nevada Senate approved a resolution that begins the process of repealing the state's voter-approved constitutional amendment banning same-sex marriage. Voters in 2000 and again in 2002 approved Question 2. The earliest voters could consider repealing the ban would be 2020.