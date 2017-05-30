A chain of Russian grocery stores has
barred gays from entry.
While Russian law prohibits sexual
discrimination and gay sex is not a criminal offense in the former
Soviet Union, opposition to LGBT rights remains high in Russia.
According
to Reuters, the stores are owned by German Sterligov, a devoutly
religious nationalist businessman. In 2004, the federal government
prohibited Sterligov from mounting a campaign for president.
“The entry for faggots” reads a
wooden sign at the entrance of one of Sterligov's stores in central
Moscow.
Often called Russia's first official
millionaire, Sterligov, 50, was instrumental in the founding of a
mercantile exchange. In the late 90s, he became more devout in his
Russian Orthodox faith and retreated to rural Russia to run an
organic farm.
“Our planet is full of filth and sick
humans,” Sterligov is quoted as saying by Reuters at a country fair
outside Moscow. “In front of our eyes is the historical experience
of Sodom and Gomorrrah when God burned these towns.”
Addressing the crowd, Sterligov praised
President Donald Trump.
“We thank him. May God give him
health,” he said through a loudspeaker.
A Russian law signed by President
Vladimir Putin prohibits “gay propaganda” in public spaces. In
defending the law, Putin said it was necessary to protect children.