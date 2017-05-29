Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg, Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai are among the 14 business leaders calling on Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to scrap bills targeting the LGBT community.

According to The Dallas Morning News, the CEOs made their case in a letter dated May 27.

“As large employers in the state, we are gravely concerned that any such legislation would deeply tarnish Texas' reputation as open and friendly to businesses and family,” they wrote. “Our ability to attract, recruit and retain top talent, encourage new business relocations, expansions and investment, and maintain our economic competitiveness would all be negatively affected.”

“We strongly urge you and the Texas Legislature not to further pursue legislation of this kind,” they added.

The letter was also signed by Amazon CEO Jeff Wilke, IBM Chairman Ginni Rometty and Microsoft President Brad Smith. Other companies represented include Dell, Hewlett Packard, Cisco, Silicon Labs, Celanese Corp., GSD&M, Salesforce and Gearbox Software.

The legislative session ends Tuesday, but Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who controls the Senate, has called legislation that would prohibit transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice a must-pass measure. The issue came to a head on Friday after House Speaker Joe Straus refused to consider the bill and Patrick called on Abbott to keep lawmakers in Austin until a compromise is reached.

