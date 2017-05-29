United Airlines has apologized for accusing a gay dad of inappropriately touching his foster son on their flight home to North Carolina.

Henry Amador-Batten, 52, and his five-year-old son Benjamin were returning home after traveling to Puerto Rico to say goodbye to Henry's father.

In a Facebook post, his husband, Joel Amador-Batten, explained that Henry had been detained in Raleigh-Durham airport after a member of the flight crew complained that his hand was too close to his son's crotch.

“Tonight my husband was detained after disembarking a United flight to RDU because a member of the flight crew made an accusation that my husband's hand/arm laying across my sleeping son's lap was too close to the 'child's genitals,'” Joel wrote. “After being made to feel like a criminal in front of other passengers as they exited the plane my husband filed a report of his own mentioning that the male flight attendant that must have accused him had treated him oddly in flight, and was promptly sent on his way. This is the icing on the cake for a man who has spent nearly the last two weeks in Puerto Rico dealing with his father's quick decline and subsequent death.”

“This is not how anyone deserves to be treated. This is not something that should have happened in front of my son. This is not something that anyone should have to worry about happening to them on a flight just because someone might not like the looks of them.”

A United spokesperson apologized in an email to the Durham Sun.

“Our customers should always be treated with the utmost respect,” the spokesperson wrote. “We have followed up with the customer directly and we apologize for the situation.”

In a separate post, the dads thanked their followers for their support and criticized United. “We will not keep quiet while you conduct your internal investigation, we will not give anyone the benefit of the doubt when it comes to protecting our family from accusations of things as disgusting as pedophilia, and my husband and I will continue to use our own voices, amplified by the love and support of the massive community that you are all a part of, to shout as loud as we can that an individual who is the face of a company, and therefore of its standards and practices, cannot just accuse someone of something so dreadful as child molestation without any sort of investigation,” they wrote.