Miami authorities are looking into Friday's sudden cancellation of World OutGames.

With 10 days of planned events, organizers of World OutGames abruptly canceled almost all of their sporting events just hours before the games were set to begin, stranding thousands of athletes arriving in Miami.

In a statement posted on Facebook, the group's board of directors apologized, saying that they were forced to close due to “financial burdens.”

“It is with deep regret that due to financial burdens, World OutGames must cancel its sports programming and Opening and Closing Ceremony with the exception of soccer, aquatics and country western dance,” they wrote. “The Human Rights Conference and cultural programs will continue as planned. We thank everyone who has supported the effort and apologize to those who will be impacted by this difficult decision.”

According to the Miami Herald, the Miami Beach Police Department and the Miami-Dade County State Attorney's Office have launched an investigation.

“Due to the potential misappropriation of funds, the Miami Beach Police Department and the State Attorney's Office have conferred and are jointly opening a fraud investigation,” the Miami New Times quotes a spokesperson for Miami Beach.

Miami Beach reportedly invested $200,00 in the games, while Miami-Dade County agreed to reimburse $18,000 in expenses.

World OutGames is licensed by the Gay and Lesbian International Sport Association.