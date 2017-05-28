Miami authorities are looking into
Friday's sudden cancellation of World OutGames.
With 10 days of planned events,
organizers of World OutGames abruptly canceled almost all of their
sporting events just hours before the games were set to begin,
stranding thousands of athletes arriving in Miami.
In a statement posted on Facebook, the
group's board of directors apologized, saying that they were forced
to close due to “financial burdens.”
“It is with deep regret that due to
financial burdens, World OutGames must cancel its sports programming
and Opening and Closing Ceremony with the exception of soccer,
aquatics and country western dance,” they wrote. “The Human
Rights Conference and cultural programs will continue as planned. We
thank everyone who has supported the effort and apologize to those
who will be impacted by this difficult decision.”
According to the Miami
Herald, the Miami Beach Police Department and the Miami-Dade
County State Attorney's Office have launched an investigation.
“Due to the potential
misappropriation of funds, the Miami Beach Police Department and the
State Attorney's Office have conferred and are jointly opening a
fraud investigation,” the Miami
New Times quotes a spokesperson for Miami Beach.
Miami Beach reportedly invested $200,00
in the games, while Miami-Dade County agreed to reimburse $18,000 in
expenses.
World OutGames is licensed by the Gay
and Lesbian International Sport Association.