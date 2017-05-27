Birmingham Pride, which kicks off Pride season in the UK, held a minute of silence to remember the victims of Monday's terrorist attack in Manchester.

Twenty-two people died and dozens more were injured when Salman Abedi blew himself up as people were leaving an Ariana Grande concert. Police say at least eight people have been arrested in what is believed to be a terrorist network.

Grande, 23, is a vocal supporter of LGBT rights, and Manchester is known for its gay village lined with bars and restaurants, which attracts more than 20,000 visitors each weekend. It is uncertain whether Manchester was targeted for its liberal views.

“Of course Pride is always a very big event in Birmingham,” Mayor Andy Street told the crowd, “but this year’s is particularly poignant: 20th Pride, 50-year anniversary of the decriminalization of homosexuality. That’s what gives the theme this year of Love & Pride.”

“But it’s particularly poignant given the events in Manchester earlier in the week, so I just want to say an enormous thank you for everyone coming together to show our defiance over what’s happened in Manchester, and our belief in a tolerant, inclusive community irrespective of one’s background, faith or sexuality.”

The moment of silence was held at Victoria Square before the parade kicked off.