Birmingham Pride, which kicks off Pride
season in the UK, held a minute of silence to remember the victims of
Monday's terrorist attack in Manchester.
Twenty-two people died and dozens more
were injured when Salman Abedi blew himself up as people were leaving
an Ariana Grande concert. Police say at least eight people have been
arrested in what is believed to be a terrorist network.
Grande, 23, is a vocal supporter of
LGBT rights, and Manchester is known for its gay village lined with
bars and restaurants, which attracts more than 20,000 visitors each
weekend. It is uncertain whether Manchester was targeted for its
liberal views.
“Of course Pride is always a very big
event in Birmingham,” Mayor Andy Street told the crowd, “but this
year’s is particularly poignant: 20th Pride, 50-year anniversary of
the decriminalization of homosexuality. That’s what gives the
theme this year of Love & Pride.”
“But it’s particularly poignant
given the events in Manchester earlier in the week, so I just want to
say an enormous thank you for everyone coming together to show our
defiance over what’s happened in Manchester, and our belief in a
tolerant, inclusive community irrespective of one’s background,
faith or sexuality.”
The moment of silence was held at
Victoria Square before the parade kicked off.