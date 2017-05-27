Out actor Alan Cumming lashed out at
President Donald Trump during a recent interview with CBS News.
The 52-year-old Cumming is best known
for his portrayal of Eli Gold on CBS's The Good Wife. He'll
return to CBS in the fall playing a CIA operative in Instinct.
When asked about his concerns about the
climate for LGBT people in Trump's America, Cumming had a lot to say,
including calling Trump “an embarrassment.”
“In terms of the impact around the
world, people look to America – less and less now, of course, since
Trump became president. He's an embarrassment to America for people
looking at us, but I think certainly his lack of interest in
continuing the process of supporting equality in all areas is
something that people will look at. That obviously has an effect in
America and around the world. Hate crimes against LGBT people –
especially transgender people, especially against people of color –
have rocketed, and of course they would because you have someone who
condones those attacks through silence,” Cumming
answered.
“I just feel that when you have
someone as irrational and pandering to anyone who will keep him in
his place of power, that's a very dangerous place if you're in a
minority group that recently just had a big surge in equality. If you
think the reasons why we have Trump is a massive backlash against
people of color in the White House, it's also a backlash against laws
during [President Barack] Obama's time and a lot of laws pertaining
to the LGBT community.”
“I feel obviously New York or
anywhere near water in America where you have people coming from
other cultures, you're not scared or hateful of them, but there are
big swathes of America that are still very fearful of the other, and
I worry about young kids who are in an environment that says if the
president is a bully, then why shouldn't you be?” he added.
On June 21, Cumming will host the
inaugural Village Voice Pride Awards in New York City, which will
recognize LGBT heroes.