U.S. ice cream giant Ben & Jerry's is showing its support for marriage equality in Australia by banning two scoops of the same flavor in its Australian shops.

Ben & Jerry's twenty-six ice cream shops in Australia are installing postboxes for people to send letters in support of marriage equality to lawmakers.

The South Burlington, Vermont-based company announced the new policy on its website.

“Imagine heading down to your local Scoop Shop to order your favorite two scoops,” Ben & Jerry's said. “But you find out you are not allowed – Ben & Jerry’s has banned two scoops of the same flavor. You’d be furious! But this doesn’t even begin to compare to how furious you would be if you were told you were not allowed to marry the person you love.”

Ben & Jerry's was a strong proponent of marriage equality in the United States before the Supreme Court's landmark 2015 finding that gay and lesbian couples have a constitutional right to marry.

While a majority of Australians support equal marriage rights for gay couples, passage of a marriage law has eluded LGBT activists.