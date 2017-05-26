U.S. ice cream giant Ben & Jerry's
is showing its support for marriage equality in Australia by banning
two scoops of the same flavor in its Australian shops.
Ben & Jerry's twenty-six ice cream
shops in Australia are installing postboxes for people to send
letters in support of marriage equality to lawmakers.
The South Burlington, Vermont-based
company announced the new policy on its website.
“Imagine heading down to your local
Scoop Shop to order your favorite two scoops,” Ben & Jerry's
said. “But you find out you are not allowed – Ben & Jerry’s
has banned two scoops of the same flavor. You’d be furious! But
this doesn’t even begin to compare to how furious you would be if
you were told you were not allowed to marry the person you love.”
Ben & Jerry's was a strong
proponent of marriage equality in the United States before the
Supreme Court's landmark 2015 finding that gay and lesbian couples
have a constitutional right to marry.
While a majority of Australians support
equal marriage rights for gay couples, passage of a marriage law has
eluded LGBT activists.