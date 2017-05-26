Christian conservative Theodore Shoebat has reacted to Monday's bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England by criticizing the victims of the attack.

The blast killed nearly two dozen concert-goers, including an eight-year-old girl, and wounded dozens more. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the massacre. Authorities on Tuesday released the name of the suicide bomber, Salman Abedi. Police believe he had help building his bomb, which consisted of a home-made device packed with nuts and bolts.

Shoebat, a strong opponent of LGBT rights, declared in a video posted on his website that he has no sympathy for the victims of the bombing because they are all “sodomite-lovers” and “sluts.”

“I really have no sympathy for these people,” he told his followers. “The people who died, the people who were injured, the people who were scared out of their minds, who ran away [screaming], I really don't care. The types of people who go to these concerts are the same types of people who are responsible for the degeneracy that you see in society.”

“They go to these concerts dressed up as whores, dressed up as sluts, they're pro-sodomite, they're pro-divorce, they're pro-infidelity. They want evil. They want decay. They want sodomy. They want Sodom and Gomorrah,” he added, referring to the Biblical passage.

Shoebat determined that a male victim “looked like a sodomite” because his hair was shaved on the side. “You can just tell by looking at the eyes of this girl that she is a nasty, evil woman,” Shoebat said of Grande, a strong supporter of LGBT rights.