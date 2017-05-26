Christian conservative Theodore Shoebat
has reacted to Monday's bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in
Manchester, England by criticizing the victims of the attack.
The blast killed nearly two dozen
concert-goers, including an eight-year-old girl, and wounded dozens
more. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the massacre. Authorities
on Tuesday released the name of the suicide bomber, Salman Abedi.
Police believe he had help building his bomb, which consisted of a
home-made device packed with nuts and bolts.
(Related: At
least 22 die in bombing at Ariana Grande concet in UK.)
Shoebat, a strong opponent of LGBT
rights, declared in a video posted on his website that he has no
sympathy for the victims of the bombing because they are all
“sodomite-lovers” and “sluts.”
“I really have no sympathy for these
people,” he
told his followers. “The people who died, the people who were
injured, the people who were scared out of their minds, who ran away
[screaming], I really don't care. The types of people who go to
these concerts are the same types of people who are responsible for
the degeneracy that you see in society.”
“They go to these concerts dressed up
as whores, dressed up as sluts, they're pro-sodomite, they're
pro-divorce, they're pro-infidelity. They want evil. They want
decay. They want sodomy. They want Sodom and Gomorrah,” he added,
referring to the Biblical passage.
Shoebat determined that a male victim
“looked like a sodomite” because his hair was shaved on the side.
“You can just tell by looking at the eyes of this girl that she is
a nasty, evil woman,” Shoebat said of Grande, a strong supporter of
LGBT rights.