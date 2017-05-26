Australian tennis great Margaret Court has pledged to stop flying Qantas in protest against the airline's support of same-sex marriage.

“I am disappointed that Qantas has become an active promoter for same-sex marriage,” Court, now a Christian pastor, said in an op-ed. “I believe marriage as a union between a man and a woman as stated in the Bible.”

“Your statement leaves me no option but to use other airlines where possible for my extensive traveling,” she added.

Court's announcement comes roughly a week after Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, who is openly gay, had a pie thrown in his face during a business breakfast over his company's support.

On Friday, tennis legend Martina Navratilova, who is openly gay, responded to Court's boycott.

“Maybe it's time to change the name of the Margaret Court Arena then... and I guess Margaret will be taking the boat on her next trip? :),” she tweeted, a reference to Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Airlines and a supporter of marriage equality.