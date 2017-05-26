Australian tennis great Margaret Court
has pledged to stop flying Qantas in protest against the airline's
support of same-sex marriage.
“I am disappointed that Qantas has
become an active promoter for same-sex marriage,” Court, now a
Christian pastor, said in an op-ed. “I believe marriage as a union
between a man and a woman as stated in the Bible.”
“Your statement leaves me no option
but to use other airlines where possible for my extensive traveling,”
she added.
Court's announcement comes roughly a
week after Qantas CEO Alan Joyce, who is openly gay, had a pie thrown
in his face during a business breakfast over his company's support.
(Related: Qantas
CEO Alan Joyce attacked with a pie over gay marriage support.)
On Friday, tennis legend Martina
Navratilova, who is openly gay, responded to Court's boycott.
“Maybe it's time to change the name
of the Margaret Court Arena then... and I guess Margaret will be
taking the boat on her next trip? :),” she tweeted, a reference to
Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin Airlines and a supporter of
marriage equality.