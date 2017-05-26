Out singer Adam Lambert said in a
recent interview that “wine and weed” help him deal with a broken
heart.
The 35-year-old Lambert is currently
touring with Queen.
“On the topic of this issue's
parallel theme of heartbreak, the currently single Lambert admits
that 'wine and weed' have often helped him deal with a broken heart,”
Flaunt
editors
wrote.
“It's a tricky balance though,”
Lambert cautions. “Too much can push you further into darkness.
Lambert added that professional
disappointments can also lead to heartache.
“I invest myself so fully into my
work that if an outcome doesn’t match my expectations, it hits me
very hard,” Lambert said. “Being an entertainer, you get kind of
obsessive about your journey, your career. If you’re driven, which
you have to be, you’re constantly looking for the next thing and
it’s hard to feel satisfied. So I’m starting to challenge myself
to appreciate where I’m at in the moment more.”