The NBA on Wednesday announced that Charlotte, North Carolina would host the 2019 All-Star Game.

The All-Star weekend will take place February 15-17 at Charlotte's Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte Hornets.

The NBA moved this year's All-Star game from Charlotte to New Orleans after state lawmakers approved House Bill 2, the controversial law that blocked cities from enacting LGBT protections and prohibited transgender people from using the bathroom of their choice in many buildings. The law effectively killed an LGBT protections ordinance approved by Charlotte leaders.

State lawmakers in March agreed to a partial repeal of House Bill 2. The new law, House Bill 142, has been criticized because it leaves bathroom regulation to the state and enacts a moratorium on local LGBT ordinances until December 1, 2020.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement that enough progress was made under the new law to return to North Carolina.

“While we understand the concerns of those who say the repeal of HB2 did not go far enough, we believe the recent legislation eliminates the most egregious aspects of the prior law,” Silver said. “Additionally, it allows us to work with the leadership of the Hornets organization to apply a set of equality principles to ensure that every All-Star event will proceed with open access and anti-discrimination policies. All venues, hotels and businesses we work with during All-Star will adhere to these policies as well.”