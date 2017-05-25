The NBA on Wednesday announced that
Charlotte, North Carolina would host the 2019 All-Star Game.
The All-Star weekend will take place
February 15-17 at Charlotte's Spectrum Center, home of the Charlotte
Hornets.
The NBA moved this year's All-Star game
from Charlotte to New Orleans after state lawmakers approved House
Bill 2, the controversial law that blocked cities from enacting LGBT
protections and prohibited transgender people from using the bathroom
of their choice in many buildings. The law effectively killed an
LGBT protections ordinance approved by Charlotte leaders.
State lawmakers in March agreed to a
partial repeal of House Bill 2. The new law, House Bill 142, has
been criticized because it leaves bathroom regulation to the state
and enacts a moratorium on local LGBT ordinances until December 1,
2020.
NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a
statement that enough progress was made under the new law to return
to North Carolina.
“While we understand the concerns of
those who say the repeal of HB2 did not go far enough, we believe the
recent legislation eliminates the most egregious aspects of the prior
law,” Silver said. “Additionally, it allows us to work with the
leadership of the Hornets organization to apply a set of equality
principles to ensure that every All-Star event will proceed with open
access and anti-discrimination policies. All venues, hotels and
businesses we work with during All-Star will adhere to these policies
as well.”