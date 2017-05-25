A man proposed marriage to his boyfriend while riding Disneyland's Splash Mountain in Anaheim, California.

The ride, which is based on Disney's 1946 film Song of the South, ends with a climatic 50-foot drop into a “briar patch.” As the ride begins its descent, a photo is taken that is available for purchase.

Reddit user Eugenius310 held a sign that read, “Chris, will you marry me?” as their photo was taken.

“My mom told me not to post it on Facebook because she's ashamed of me,” Eugenius310 captioned his proposal photo, “so I'm posting it here for the world to see!”

“I proposed to my beautiful and amazing boyfriend at Disneyland yesterday with the help of my niece and nephews who helped me make the sign a few months ago,” Eugenius310 explained.

“He had no idea I was proposing and I told him that we should make ‘shocked’ faces for the camera,” he continued. “Little did he know I was going to be behind him proposing with a sign! I quickly hid the sign away after the drop and when we exited the ride we walked to see our photo and he was shocked. I got down on one knee and asked him to spend the rest of his life with me. He said, ‘yes.'”

Many Reddit users congratulated the couple and lamented that at least one of their moms did not share in her son's joy.