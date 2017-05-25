Actress-model Diora Baird has come out gay, revealing that she is in a relationship with comedian Mav Viola.

Baird made her first public statement about her sexuality in an interview with The Advocate.

“It took me years to accept who I truly was,” Baird said. “I tried to be what was expected of me, but I have reached the point where I don’t want to hide anymore. In all my relationships with men, I knew something was missing and I finally figured out what that something is … I am meant to be in a relationship with a woman.”

Baird explained that she met Viola on the dating app Bumble.

“I reached out and messaged her and asked her on a date, which was filmed for a documentary I’m working on with Nikki Weiss based on the book Sexual Fluidity by Lisa Diamond. It was the first time I ever asked someone out. We have been in a relationship for six months, and I know without a doubt she is my person,” she said.

The 34-year-old Baird, a former Guess? model, has appeared in films such as Wedding Crashers and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. She has a son from a previous marriage to actor Jonathan Tago.