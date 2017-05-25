Actress-model Diora Baird has come out
gay, revealing that she is in a relationship with comedian Mav Viola.
Baird made her first public statement
about her sexuality in an interview with The
Advocate.
“It took me years to accept who I
truly was,” Baird said. “I tried to be what was expected of me,
but I have reached the point where I don’t want to hide anymore. In
all my relationships with men, I knew something was missing and I
finally figured out what that something is … I am meant to be in a
relationship with a woman.”
Baird explained that she met Viola on
the dating app Bumble.
“I reached out and messaged her and
asked her on a date, which was filmed for a documentary I’m working
on with Nikki Weiss based on the book Sexual Fluidity by Lisa
Diamond. It was the first time I ever asked someone out. We have been
in a relationship for six months, and I know without a doubt she is
my person,” she said.
The 34-year-old Baird, a former Guess?
model, has appeared in films such as Wedding Crashers and The
Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning. She has a son from a
previous marriage to actor Jonathan Tago.