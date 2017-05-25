Housing Secretary Ben Carson on Wednesday described poverty as “a state of mind.”

In his position as the head of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), Carson, a former neurosurgeon, oversees housing for millions of low-income Americans.

During an appearance on The Right Side with Armstrong Williams, Carson said that he believes some people remain poor because of their outlook on life.

“I think poverty to a large extent is also a state of mind,” Carson is quoted as saying by The New York Times. “You take somebody that has the right mind-set, you can take everything from them and put them on the street, and I guarantee in a little while they’ll be right back up there. … You take somebody with the wrong mind-set, you can give them everything in the world – they’ll work their way right back down to the bottom.”

Carson's comments were quickly criticized on social media.

“Huh,” Dictionary.com tweeted. “We say poverty is the condition of having little or no money, goods, or means of support.”

“I just imagined a few million into my bank account,” user @Thomas_A_Moore messaged, “thanks Ben Carson.”

Carson, who agreed to serve in the Trump administration after losing the GOP presidential nomination to President Donald Trump, was scheduled to address the World Congress of Families (WCF), an ardent opponent of LGBT rights, as it kicks off its annual summit in Budapest, Hungary on Friday. His name, though, no longer appears on the schedule.