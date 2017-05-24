NYC Pride, the organization behind New
York City's annual LGBT pride parade, announced Tuesday that this
year's march would be broadcast live by ABC affiliate WABC-TV.
The 48th annual NYC LGBT
Pride March takes place Sunday, June 25.
More than 2 million people attended
last year's march, which had 350 marching contingents.
“We're excited to have Tri-state
viewers welcome us into their homes for what will be an unprecedented
opportunity for the LGBT community's collective voices to be heard,”
said NYC Pride Managing Director Chris Frederick.
“Channel 7 prides itself on being
able to bring important, local celebrations of community spirit to as
many people as possible,” said Dave Davis, president and general
manager of WABC-TV. “We look forward to making this year's march
the best ever.”
This year's slate of events include an
annual street festival and a new three-day LGBT cultural experience.