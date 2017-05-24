NYC Pride, the organization behind New York City's annual LGBT pride parade, announced Tuesday that this year's march would be broadcast live by ABC affiliate WABC-TV.

The 48th annual NYC LGBT Pride March takes place Sunday, June 25.

More than 2 million people attended last year's march, which had 350 marching contingents.

“We're excited to have Tri-state viewers welcome us into their homes for what will be an unprecedented opportunity for the LGBT community's collective voices to be heard,” said NYC Pride Managing Director Chris Frederick.

“Channel 7 prides itself on being able to bring important, local celebrations of community spirit to as many people as possible,” said Dave Davis, president and general manager of WABC-TV. “We look forward to making this year's march the best ever.”

This year's slate of events include an annual street festival and a new three-day LGBT cultural experience.