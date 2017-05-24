In an interview with Flaunt, out singer Adam Lambert, who is touring with Queen, said that he believes Freddie Mercury's sexuality inspired some of his music.

Lambert, who is filling Mercury's shoes as the lead singer of Queen, said that he believes his being gay “kind of completes the equation.”

“One of the things that made Freddie special was this part of his personality and if he were alive today, I have a feeling he would be out and proud without giving a fuck,” Lambert said.

“It inspired some of his music. Whether he was wrestling with that part of himself or owning it and being proud, I don’t think he would have been the dynamic performer that he was if he didn’t have that conflict in his life.”

Mercury died from complications related to AIDS in 1991. A biopic on his life is expected to hit theaters late next year.