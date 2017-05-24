Ellen DeGeneres, Tyler Oakley and Tom Daley are among the LGBT celebrities weighing in on Monday's horrific bombing at an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

The blast killed nearly two dozen concert-goers, including an eight-year-old girl. ISIS has claimed responsibility for the massacre. Authorities on Tuesday released the name of the suicide bomber, Salman Abedi. Police believe he had help building his bomb, which consisted of a home-made device packed with nuts and bolts.

(Related: At least 22 die in bombing at Ariana Grande concet in UK.)

Grande is a vocal supporter of LGBT rights and is especially popular with teenage girls.

“Just woken up and seen the news,” Sam Smith tweeted. “My heart and soul is broken for every single victim, and their families and friends. So painfully sad x.”

Ellen DeGeneres called the events “so sad and so scary.”

Out country singer Chely Wright said that her prayers were with the victims of Monday's bombing.

“Sending light to everyone in Manchester who was at the @ArianaGrande show,” messaged Adam Lambert. “I am at a loss for any more words.”

British actor Russell Tovey added, “What terrible times we are living in.”

“My heart goes out to all the families,” wrote Olympic diver Tom Daley.

“My heart aches for the victims and their families in England tonight,” tweeted Lance Bass. “I can't fathom how anyone can hurt innocent children.”

YouTube personality Tyler Oakley messaged, “music brings people together, & concerts should always be safe spaces. Sending love to manchester. I'm so sorry.”